Recognition of Emirate of Afghanistan speaks to Moscow’s intent to build ties — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on recommendation from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an effort to show Moscow’s intent to develop ties, said the Russian ambassador in the Asian country, Dmitry Zhirnov.

"This is a decision that was taken in principle by the president of the Russian Federation at the suggestion of the Russian foreign minister. It demonstrates Russia's sincere desire to establish a comprehensive partnership with Afghanistan," the diplomat said on Rossiya-1 television.

"More than 100 years ago, our country was also the first in the world to recognize the independence of Afghanistan," the ambassador said. "All this is evidence of our traditionally friendly attitude to the Afghan people."

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow has formally recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Also on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko accepted credentials from Gul Hassan, Afghanistan’s new ambassador to Russia. The ambassador came to Moscow on July 1.

On April 17, the Russian Supreme Court granted a plea from the prosecutor general to suspend the ban on the Taliban's activities in the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the removal of the Taliban's status as a terrorist group opened the way to building a comprehensive partnership with Kabul in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.