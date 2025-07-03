Putin, Trump hold 2025's sixth phone talk

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a new phone conversation - their fourth in a month and a half and the sixth since the start of the year, according to TASS estimates.

They discussed the Ukrainian settlement, the situation in the Middle East, US-Russia economic projects, and even the exchange of films promoting traditional values. Putin congratulated Trump on Independence Day, which is celebrated tomorrow. Meanwhile, Trump began the conversation by providing an update on the passing of his economic bill. The presidents were reportedly "on the same page."

However, they did not discuss the possibility of a personal meeting, though the idea "is up in the air." They also refrained from talking about the suspension of US arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Their first conversation since Trump’s return to the White House occurred on February 12, which was also the first contact between Russian and US leaders in three years. The next call took place on March 18, when Putin expressed support for Trump’s proposal to introduce a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities - a plan Kiev declined to join. Then, they spoke on June 4 and May 19, shortly after the rounds of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. On June 14, they discussed the escalation between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and the situation in Ukraine. During that call, Putin also congratulated Trump on his 79th birthday.

The main topics of most conversations between Putin and Trump are the restoration of bilateral relations and the situation in Ukraine. However, the leaders often address other pressing political issues as well, such as the situation in the Middle East.