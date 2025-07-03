Russia needs to stay together in order to thrive — Putin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that for Russia to thrive, it has to maintain national unity and not forget about its traditions.

"While building a successful technological present and future, it is crucial to ensure and preserve what makes us a united people. I mean preserving our traditions, values, and national identity. This is the most important condition for the country's development and survival in a changing, complex, and contradictory world," Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the "Strong Ideas for a New Time" forum organized by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).

The president also acknowledged the hard-working men and women among the forum’s participants. "One of the slogans displayed at the exhibition was: 'Being an entrepreneur is patriotic.' I am sure this is indeed the case and will remain so. I have been convinced of this many times in recent years," he added.

Putin chairs the ASI Supervisory Board and traditionally participates in the agency’s events. The forum aims to identify and support initiatives and projects designed to strengthen Russia’s sovereignty and achieve national goals through 2030. Each year, the creators of the most promising ideas are given the opportunity to personally present them to the president and subsequently implement them.