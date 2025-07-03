Robotization level in Russian economy low, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The robotization level of the national economy and industry "is rather low so far," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Implementation of robotics in the economy, the industry of Russia is one of the most important areas. You are aware of that, we always speak about that; the robotization level of the Russian economy, Russian industry is regrettably rather low so far. This is one of key areas of our development," Putin said.

This refers to solving the problem of human resources and issues related to provision of safety in the industry, the president stressed. "Certainly, [robotization] is in high demand in the industry," he added.