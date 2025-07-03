Putin-Trump talk to become fourth in six weeks

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold their fourth phone conversation in the past month and a half today, marking their sixth interaction since the beginning of the year.

Putin announced his plans for the call while touring an exhibition of emerging Russian brands. Trump, in turn, confirmed that the conversation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST.

The two leaders last spoke on June 14, when they discussed the escalation between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and the situation in Ukraine. During that call, Putin also congratulated Trump on his 79th birthday.

Prior to that, they spoke by phone on June 4 and May 19, shortly after the rounds of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. Earlier calls took place on March 18, when Putin expressed support for Trump’s proposal to introduce a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities — a plan Kiev declined to join.

Their first conversation since Trump’s return to the White House occurred on February 12, which was also the first contact between Russian and US leaders in three years.

According to TASS estimates, during Trump’s previous term, he spoke with Putin an average of five times a year, including in-person meetings.