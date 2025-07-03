Prosecutor General's Offices of Russia, Azerbaijan in regular contact on current agenda

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General's Offices of Russia and Azerbaijan are talking regularly about the current agenda, with both sides determined to protect the rights of people of both countries, a spokesman for the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia told TASS.

"The Prosecutor General's Offices of Russia and Azerbaijan are in touch and regularly carry out contacts on the current agenda. The priority is to protect the rights and interests of citizens of both countries. To prevent possible insinuations, the heads of the supervisory authorities guided their subordinates to take comprehensive proactive measures," the spokesperson said

On June 28, the Investigative Committee’s branch for the Sverdlovsk Region said it had suppressed the activities of a group involved in several murders committed in Yekaterinburg in the early 2000s. Eight men were taken into custody. According to preliminary data, one of the suspects died from heart failure. The cause of death of the second is being established. Their bodies were taken from Yekaterinburg to Baku, which said that a forensic medical examination had detected signs of violence and protested to Russia.

Azerbaijan cancelled events with Russian participation, Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh and Evgeny Belousov, and other Russian citizens were detained. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that access of consular staff to 13 Russian citizens detained in Azerbaijan has been agreed. Azerbaijan and Russia exchanged notes of protest, and diplomats were called in to the Foreign Ministries.