MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine, which has lost arms supplies from the United States, should seriously consider Russia’s memorandum on a peaceful settlement, said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party.

The New York Times reported citing sources that the United States would suspend the supply of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Kiev. Verkhovna Rada deputy Mariana Bezuglaya said the United States had ceased to be an ally of Ukraine.

"The situation on the battlefield is rapidly deteriorating for [Vladimir] Zelensky and co. It's time to seriously consider the Russian proposals, including the settlement memorandum submitted to the Ukrainian side. They are still on the negotiating table," Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine naively believed that it was in ally of the United States, but a vassal cannot be an ally of a suzerain, the parliamentarian stressed. For the previous US administration, Ukraine was only an anti-Russian springboard, but for the current one this is not a priority. "This was actually confirmed by NATO Secretary General [Mark] Rutte, who recently promised to continue supporting Zelensky on the sidelines of an alliance summit calling the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul not serious. Now he fears that Ukraine will not be able to do without military assistance from Western countries," Slutsky added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready to hold the next round of talks with Kiev in Istanbul. The subject of the negotiations will be draft memoranda of both countries.