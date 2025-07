MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Europe is waking up not because of Russia, but because of internal problems, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said on X in response to a post with an assessment of the risk of the EU becoming pro-Kremlin.

Dmitriev mentioned immigration, economic stagnation, rising debt, defense spending, youth unemployment, high spending on electricity and censorship among the reasons.