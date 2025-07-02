Macron seeks to raise his popularity by contacting Russian president — expert

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to Russian President Vladimir Putin was aimed, among other things, at boosting the French leader’s domestic popularity and creating the image of a peacemaker, political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev has told TASS.

Earlier, a European Parliament member representing France, Thierry Mariani, told TASS that Macron has the support of mere 20% of the country’s population.

"Macron sees that [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz is taking a clearly Russophobic stance, and, in fact, supports the neo-Nazi government in Kiev. Macron thinks he can play the role of a peacemaker. What if Macron succeeds where [US President Donald] Trump has failed? That is how Macron is trying <…> to boost his popularity in the French society, which has already plunged to record lows," the expert said.

Earlier, the presidents of Russia and France held a phone conversation, their first in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as substantive. Until September 2022, the leaders of the two countries remained in constant touch, but communication stopped after Macron breached confidentiality, leaking information from one of their conversations.