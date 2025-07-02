Guterres abuses power with proposal to limit veto right in UN Security Council — Russia

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who spoke in favor of limiting the right of veto in the Security Council, has exceeded his authority, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have to admit that Mr. Guterres has again gone beyond his powers and made, to put it mildly, ambiguous political statements, given that this area is defined by the UN Charter," she said. "But he exceeded his authority and made statements, which simply stunned many people."

Zakharova said that a Security Council reform does not fall within the competence of the UN Secretariat. "It is considered within the framework of relevant intergovernmental negotiations, which remain an uncontested platform for finding common denominators on this topic," the diplomat continued. "As for the veto right specifically, we consider it as a unique mechanism that does not allow Western members of the Security Council to push through the solutions that are beneficial to them based on their conditional numerical advantage.

"We are convinced that it is not the veto right itself that should be criticized, not the institution of the veto itself, but the line of the collective West, which does not want to seek compromises and is still trapped in the illusion of its own, as they say, dominance and exclusivity. Besides, discussions about the veto should not overshadow the key issue - the faithful observance of the already adopted resolutions of the UN Security Council, which, according to the charter of the organization, are mandatory. But there are serious problems with this."

The UN Security Council has 10 non-permanent members, with five states rotating each year. Unlike the five permanent members — Russia, Great Britain, China, the US and France — they do not have the veto right.

Guterres said that most UN countries recognize the need for reform. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the UN Security Council should be expanded not with Western countries, but with Asian, African and Latin American states. According to him, giving up the veto right in the UN is unrealistic, since the organization will become useless.