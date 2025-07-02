US should finally accept Russia lives fine under sanctions pressure — MFA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the United States in general and US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina, listed by Moscow as a terrorist and extremist) in particular to acknowledge that anti-Russian sanctions fail to achieve their goals.

"It is high time they realized that Russia has adapted both to sanctions pressure and to all their packages, all their sanction regimes," the diplomat said during a briefing, responding to Graham’s remarks about Washington’s plans to introduce new restrictions against Moscow.

"Experience shows that these measures primarily backfire on those who initiate these anti-Russian policies," Zakharova emphasized, adding that the West is "endlessly churning out new steps and sanctions, as if on an assembly line" of anti-Russian measures.

The spokeswoman called Graham’s statements "political folklore." "He might have wanted to create some media buzz around himself," the diplomat suggested, recommending to treat his comments accordingly.

Earlier, Graham stated that US President Donald Trump thinks that Congress should pass the bill on new sanctions against Russia. The senator expects the Senate to review it in July. The bill, initiated in early April by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat of Connecticut), provides for secondary sanctions against Russia’s trading partners. The document proposes import tariffs of up to 500% on goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods.