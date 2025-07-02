Preservation of interethnic peace key to Russia’s sovereign development, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Peace and harmony between nations is necessary for Russia’s sovereign development, President Vladimir Putin said in greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the XVI Congress of Anthropologists and Ethnologists of Russia.

"I would like to emphasize that we sincerely value the rich historical and spiritual heritage, the good relations between representatives of different religions and cultures, passed down from generation to generation. I am convinced that the main, key guarantee of Russia's progressive, sovereign development is the preservation of interethnic peace and harmony, the protection of traditional values," Putin said in a telegram published on the Kremlin's website.

The president said that the forum is very prestigious and has been bringing together well-known scientists, experts, university professors, representatives of ministries and agencies for many years. The participants face serious challenges related to the development of priority areas of the national historical school, anthropology and ethnology, as well as the training of qualified specialists.

The president stressed the importance of strengthening a constructive dialogue between the government and civil society institutions. According to the head of state, this is the importance of such meaningful and large-scale initiatives as the congress held in Perm.

The XVI Congress of Anthropologists and Ethnologists of Russia is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Komi-Permyak District of the Perm Region and the 180th anniversary of the Ethnographic Commission of the Imperial Russian Geographical Society. The program includes seven round tables and 62 sections.