Naryshkin’s meeting with Cuban president advances dialogue between two nations — SVR

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The meeting earlier this week between Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel helped advance the dialogue between the two states, SVR said in a statement.

"Sergey Yevgenyevich Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, was received in Havana on June 30 this year by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez," the statement said.

"The meeting was warm and friendly and added value to the dialogue between the two countries. It demonstrated a high level of cooperation between Russia and Cuba, which this year celebrate the 65th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations.

"To quote the Cuban leader, 'bilateral relations have gone through many seasons over the years and are now entering a new stage.’ Diaz-Canel Bermudez expressed gratitude to Russia for its unconditional support in the Cuban people's struggle against the blockade and for excluding Cuba from the list of countries that allegedly support terrorism."