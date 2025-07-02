Detained Russians in Azerbaijan, fake news, UN remarks: Foreign Ministry briefing

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia has not been given the opportunity to visit its arrested citizens in Azerbaijan, including journalists, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing. Moscow urges Baku to remember that relations between the countries are that of a strategic alliance, Zakharova stressed. She further cautioned Russian citizens planning trips to Azerbaijan to take the current situation into account. Meanwhile, she added that media reports about plans to nix Russian in Azerbaijani schools are fake news.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on statements made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about restricting veto rights in the UN Security Council, saying that he was overstepping his authority on the matter.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

About the situation in Azerbaijan

- Russia has requested access to its citizens detained in Azerbaijan. However, "unfortunately, at the moment the opportunity to visit Russian citizens, including journalists of the Russian mass media, has not been provided."

- Russia reminds Azerbaijan about the strategic alliance between the two countries: "We urge the Azerbaijani side to take measures to return to the level of interstate relations, which is laid down in official documents."

- Russian citizens in Azerbaijan or ones planning a trip there need to take into account the current situation: "If our citizens are in Azerbaijan, if they are planning a trip, then, of course, you need to consider the current situation carefully."

On fake news

- Media reports saying that Azerbaijan is planning to ax Russian language at schools in the country are false: "The Azerbaijan Education Ministry has denied this information. We are closely monitoring the situation and maintain constant contact with the Azerbaijani side on the subject."

- Claims swirling in the Azerbaijani media about the detention of the head of the Lukoil group's production association at Ural Ahmed Gadzhiyev, are also not true: "As far as I understand, Lukoil doesn't even have such a branch, let alone such a position. Well, this is also fake news."

On the denunciation of an agreement on the exchange of data on nuclear installations

- Moscow will soon send a notification to Stockholm on the denunciation of the agreement on the exchange of data on nuclear installations: "This decision was made by the Russian side, including due to systematic violations by Sweden of its legal obligations."

- Under the agreement, the states were obliged to "provide information about their nuclear installations at least once a year," and since 2021, Sweden has unilaterally stopped sending the information.

- When deciding to denounce the agreement, it was also taken into account that "blindly following the line of reckless confrontation with Russia, Stockholm justifies the terrorist attacks committed by the Kiev regime against the Russian nuclear energy facilities."

On cooperation with international organizations

- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who spoke in favor of limiting veto rights in the Security Council, exceeded his authority: "We have to state that Mr. Guterres has again, let’s say, gone beyond his powers and made, to put it mildly, politically charged statements, given that this area is defined by the UN Charter."

- Moscow intends to seek an assessment from international organizations on the attacks of the Ukrainian army on the Zaporozhye nuclear power station: "Russia will resolutely seek a proper assessment of the actions of the Kiev regime criminals by international organizations, primarily the IAEA and the UN."

- Given the European Union’s trajectory towards militarization, it might consider changing its name: "Where is the word ‘union’ here if they serve the bloc? They already need to switch from the EU acronym to the EB acronym, because now they are no longer the European Union to a greater extent, but the European NATO bloc. Their own rhetoric reflects this."

The closure of the Russian consulate in Poland

- Russia is working on a response to the closure of its consulate general in Krakow: "The consequences of this Russophobic line will be very tangible for its initiators, as we have discussed. Currently, retaliatory measures are being worked out to adjust the Polish presence, meaning the consular presence, in our country.".