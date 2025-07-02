Russia to press IAEA for assessment of Ukrainian attacks on ZNPP — MFA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow will press the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations for an assessment of the Kiev regime’s attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia will resolutely push for a proper evaluation of the actions of the Kiev-regime criminals by international organizations, primarily the IAEA and the UN," Zakharova stated. "We are firmly convinced that ignoring such brazen behavior by the Kiev junta will only reinforce its sense of impunity and encourage new dangerous attacks and provocations against nuclear facilities," she stressed.

According to Zakharova, Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack on ZNPP employees while they were working on hydraulic structures located approximately 350-400 meters from the plant’s power units. The personnel, who were clearing out a canal at the time, managed to take shelter, and no one was injured. However, a service vehicle was damaged, and the extent of the harm is being assessed.

Ukrainian troops have repeatedly targeted the ZNPP training center, which houses the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator. The facility came under drone attacks on June 5 and May 21, while on April 17, another enemy drone was destroyed near the site. In April 2024, Ukrainian drones struck the roof of the training center twice.

The center serves as a key facility where plant personnel undergo training and advanced courses, as well as emergency response drills.