Russia benefits from talks, Kremlin spokesman says after Putin and Macron spoke by phone

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia is interested in holding talks with other countries even if Moscow disagrees on a lot of issues with them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

The spokesman was commenting on Tuesday’s phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"Putin has repeatedly reaffirmed his readiness to continue dialogue," Peskov said. "And in any case, he supports dialogue with people even if the volume of disagreements between, perhaps, critically exceeds the volume of issues that offer the possibility for joint efforts," he went on to say.

According to the spokesman, this is "necessary anyway."

"It is in our interests," he said.

"It's been a long time since they last communicated," Peskov said when asked about the reason the call took place. "It was necessary to present each other's position with all the nuances."

"It is one thing to get some reports from your aides, and it is another thing to listen directly to the original source," he continued.

On Tuesday, the presidents of Russia and France spoke by phone for the first time in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as substantive.

The two leaders were in regular contact until September 2022, when the series of phone conversations was broken off because Macron violated the privacy of the talks.