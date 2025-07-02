Kiev loses over 1,235 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,235 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 175 troops, an armored personnel carrier and six artillery weapons in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 210 troops, a US-made armored personnel carrier and a Polish-manufactured self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 165 troops and an artillery weapon in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 450 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 165 troops, a tank and two artillery weapons in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 70 troops and six jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and six artillery weapons in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments and an assault battalion of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Varachino, Sadki, Proletarskoye, Bessalovka, Mogritsa, Alekseyevka, Yunakovka and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of, Ogurtsovo and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles and six field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier and a Polish-manufactured self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Kupyansk, Gorokhovatka, Peschanoye, Blagodatovka, Kovsharovka and Berezovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 11 motor vehicles and a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery weapon in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Svyato-Pokrovskoye, Serebryanka, Zakotnoye, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, four pickup trucks, an artillery weapon and an Anklav electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, two marine infantry brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Petrovskogo and Boikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 450 personnel, a Novator armored combat vehicle, a US-made MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles and two field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Zelyony Gai, Novokhatskoye, Novopol, Zelyonoye Pole and Voskresenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles, two field artillery weapons and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye, Orekhov and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 70 personnel, five motor vehicles and six electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot, two materiel depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial site, UAV workshops over past day

Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production and storage sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an enterprise of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, workshops for the assembly of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, ammunition and materiel depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 131 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 131 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs and 131 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 66,608 unmanned aerial vehicles, 612 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,106 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,573 multiple rocket launchers, 26,847 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,551 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.