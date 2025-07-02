Putin, Macron did not discuss coordinated mediation on Iran, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron did not discuss in yesterday’s phone conversation the possibility of Russia and the EU joining efforts and mediating talks between Iran and the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to journalists.

"No," he replied to a question on the matter.

Earlier, the presidents of Russia and France held a phone conversation, their first in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as substantive.

Until September 2022, the leaders of the two countries remained in constant touch, but communication stopped after Macron breached confidentiality, leaking information from one of their conversations.