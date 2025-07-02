Lavrov to take part in ASEAN foreign ministers meeting on July 10-11 in Malaysia — MFA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will visit Kuala Lumpur next week to attend a series of foreign ministers’ meetings within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a briefing.

"On July 10-11 in Kuala Lumpur, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the upcoming meetings of foreign ministers under the auspices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The meeting formats will include Russia-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN regional security forum.

"These platforms, which will bring together both ASEAN members and representatives of leading Asian nations, will provide an opportunity to exchange assessments of recent developments in the world, and, of course, in the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC)," the diplomat stated.

Zakharova noted that, given the current global turbulence, the event is expected to feature "a tough discussion touching on all the hot button issues of today’s geopolitics." "As for us, we intend to highlight the growing risks associated with APAC militarization, the expanding network of so-called Pacific bloc mechanisms, NATO’s attempts to establish its military potential in Asia, destabilizing the existing ASEAN-centered security and development architecture and redirecting all practical activities towards alternative formats that serve Western agendas," the spokeswoman added.