Development of airport network is priority for authorities — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Development of an airport network to be discussed today by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the government is one of priority issues in the transport sphere, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A meeting with Cabinet members is planned to be held. The relevant issue that will be discussed is creation of an airport network," Peskov said.

The network existing in present is not sufficient, the Kremlin Spokesman noted. "This backbone network of airports requires development," Peskov stressed. "It is one of priority issues from the standpoint of transport accessibility of Russian regions," he added.