Putin to thoroughly discuss Russia-Kyrgyzstan relations with country’s leader — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will discuss all aspects of relations between the two countries during their talks at the Kremlin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A restricted-format conversation will be accompanied by an expanded discussion during a working breakfast, with Russian-Kyrgyz talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations," Peskov explained during a briefing.

The spokesman emphasized the importance of the meeting for further development of the relationship between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.