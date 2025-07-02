Lavrov to attend BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7 — MFA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a briefing.

"On July 6-7, the Russian foreign minister will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, held under the motto Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance," Zakharova said.

She noted that the summit will review the association’s work since the start of the year across three key areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and culture and humanitarian affairs.