Russia builds relations with Syria based on mutual interests — diplomat

ROME, July 2. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Syria, including the issue of Russian military bases in the Middle East country, should be based on mutual respect and each other’s interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at the 44th conference of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

According to the diplomat, the Russian bases have been and remain a factor of stability for the region.

"We are ready to use them, including for humanitarian assistance. Certainly, this is a matter of bilateral relations, which should take into account mutual interests and be based on respect," he said.

He mentioned that Russia helped provide aid to Syria through the FAO and World Food Program.

"These projects are ongoing because we provided assistance not to some specific person, but to the Syrian people. We see no reason for such assistance to Syria through international organizations to be halted," Vershinin said.