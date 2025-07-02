Consultations on Russia-UN food memorandum to be held on July 11

ROME, July 2. /TASS/. The final session of consultations on the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat on facilitation for Russian food and fertilizer exports is scheduled for July 11 in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

The memorandum will expire in late July and its extension is not envisaged, the deputy minister said. "I can tell you that the rather intensive work was carried out all these years. The final session of consultations is planned on July 11 in Geneva. We need to thoroughly analyze the developments over that period, what are the causes of the results that could have been expected upon the fair approach to memorandum implementation were not achieved, what was managed to be done and what can continue," the diplomat told reporters.

"In general, I think the accumulated experience of discussing the broad range of issues on normalization of national agricultural exports was useful. Communications may continue outside the memorandum then, but in a different form," Vershinin added.