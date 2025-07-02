Yerevan’s anti-Russian rhetoric to intensify as elections approach — expert

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. As Armenia approaches its parliamentary elections in the summer of 2026, the country’s authorities will double down on their anti-Russian rhetoric in an attempt to shift the blame for their domestic problems onto Russia, a leading expert of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS), Konstantin Tasits, told TASS.

"In the lead-up to the elections, we’re already seeing harsher rhetoric towards Russia, as they aim to offload responsibility for their mistakes onto Russia, to link it to their domestic problems," the expert said.

He clarified the current course adopted by Armenian authorities can be characterized as shrewd: Yerevan is trying to retain the benefits provided by its ties with Russia, primarily economic ones, while simultaneously seeking alternatives in the West in financial and political support, and potentially military assistance in the future.

For the couple of years since they adopted this policy of diversifying foreign relations, Armenia has received no tangible support from the West. Everything remains at the level of promises and discussions. Given that the West is not ready to offer any comprehensive alternative to the support Russia provides Armenia with, any actual policy shift appears unlikely in the foreseeable future," the expert said.

Moscow-Yerevan relations

Recently, Yerevan has been consistently leveling criticism at Moscow. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced a "freeze" on the country's participation in CSTO, claiming the organization had created threats to the country’s sovereignty. In March, the parliament approved in its final reading a law initiating the process of EU accession. President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed it on April 4. Yerevan claims this does not automatically trigger the process of joining the union. However, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Armenia’s potential EU membership would be incompatible with its participation in the Eurasian Economic Union. She pointed out that the real benefits Yerevan gains from the Eurasian Economic Union membership are incomparable with Brussels' groundless promises. The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson stated that certain circles in Armenia have adopted tactics of fabricating an imaginary Russian threat. She also noted the increasingly anti-Russian narrative in the country's information space, with numerous media outlets publishing commissioned materials to this effect.