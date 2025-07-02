NATO spends more on defense than whole rest of world combined — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The 32 allies of the North Atlantic Alliance spend more on defense than the other 163 countries in the world combined, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Rossiya-24 television.

"As of today, according to revised updates, all NATO allies’ defense expenditures amount to a fantastic $1.506 trillion, or 55% of the global value, which means that 32 NATO member countries spend more [on defense] than the other 163 countries," he noted.

Also, the senior Russian diplomat continued, NATO’s combined defense budget is ten times higher than Russia’s. Even so, the alliance is still afraid of Russia as it keeps accusing it of aggressive intentions, he added.

However, by early 2025, of the 32 NATO allies, only 23 could afford to spend 2% of GDP on defense, Grushko revealed.

At the recent summit on June 24-25, the NATO leaders agreed to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defense requirements, according to the Hague Summit Declaration. Allies will allocate at least 3.5% of GDP on the agreed definition of the bloc’s defense expenditure by 2035 and up to 1.5% of GDP to protect critical infrastructure, networks, ensure their civil preparedness and resilience, unleash innovation, and strengthen their defense industrial base.

Speaking to journalists on June 20, US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t’ think the United States should allocate 5% of GDP to defense.