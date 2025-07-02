Dialogue, negotiations key to resolving Ukraine conflict — RDIF chief

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Dialogue and negotiations hold the central stage in efforts toward resolving the Ukraine crisis, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), opined.

"Dialogue and negotiations are key," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on a post by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The RDIF chief noted that the word `dialogue’ sounds almost the same in European languages.

Earlier, Orban wrote in a post on X that the Ukraine conflict can only be resolved through negotiations. "There is no solution to the Russia-Ukraine war on the battlefield. The key is negotiation. We need diplomats, not generals!" he emphasized.