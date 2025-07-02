Putin-Macron telephone conversation lasts over two hours — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron lasted over two hours, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It lasted over two hours," he said in response to a TASS question

On July 1, the leaders of Russia and France spoke on the phone for the first time in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace later said that the presidents had a substantive conversation.

Communication between Macron and Putin was suspended after the French leader encroached on the confidentiality of their telephone conversation by inviting reporters to join it. According to the Russian president, Marcon did not inform him that someone else was listening in on their private conversation.