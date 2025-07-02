EU may tweak next Russia sanctions package to placate Hungary, Slovakia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The European Union may approve an amended version of its 18th sanctions package against Russia after addressing Hungary and Slovakia’s demands, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

The deputy minister explained that Hungary and Slovakia want energy security guarantees in exchange for supporting the 18th sanctions package. "I cannot rule out that the package may be passed with some sort of modifications, in which case Budapest and Bratislava might grant it their approval," Grushko noted.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to resist the European Commission’s plans to impose a ban on Russian oil and gas supplies to the EU by 2028. Both countries seek to have this energy initiative nixed, saying that otherwise they will reject the 18th sanctions package against Russia. On June 23, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, he and Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar blocked the approval of the 18th sanctions package and demanded that the Brussels-proposed energy restrictions be removed from the agenda.