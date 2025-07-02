Russia takes measures to ensure its security amid NATO’s actions in Baltic Sea — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow is taking all necessary measures to ensure its security in response to NATO's activities in the Baltic Sea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"I would like to emphasize once again that this region has become a zone of intense military rivalry, which is very dangerous. It is well known that we take all necessary measures to ensure our security and defense," he pointed out.

"We've reestablished two military districts and signed security guarantees between Russia and Belarus. These guarantees have already come into force, enshrining the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus. We've also strengthened the capabilities of our fleet and coast guard," the senior diplomat pointed out. "So, we are fully prepared and will not allow NATO to project power from the Baltic, that is, the northern direction," Grushko concluded.