West has no control over arms supplies to Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The West has no control over where the weapons it supplies to the Kiev regime wind up, and that could come back to bite it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

"There have been no contractual obligations. This is solely an initiative as part of their hybrid war against us, that’s all this is about. They don’t even care what this will lead to at this stage. They have no control over arms supplies [to Ukraine]," the diplomat said.

Zakharova stressed that proper oversight keeps dangerous weapons from falling into the wrong hands. "Why? Because it can be used against the side that supplies it," the diplomat explained.

"They don’t care. They are not asking themselves whether the caches of these weapons are already in their own backyard. And don’t think I’m saying this without any basis. They don’t even care about this. Not about who is being killed with these arms, and not least that the uncontrolled nature of supplies of their own weapons may result in caches in the regions that border them," she emphasized.

Zakharova noted that the West’s current strategy is to wage a hybrid war against Russia using the Kiev regime as a proxy. According to her, Western countries must ask themselves how funding not Ukraine’s humanitarian needs and restoration of cities but supplies of bombs, rockets and deadly weapons used, among other things, to shell nuclear power plants, is peaceful in any way.

The diplomat noted that while discussing the Ukraine conflict within the framework of NATO and the EU, the West is not considering peace. "There’s no spark to even put forward a token peace proposal. There is only aggression, supported by material and military resources," Zakharova concluded.