Russia, Afghanistan have established 'very good' coordination on security — envoy

DOHA, July 1. /TASS/. Russia and the Afghan government formed by the Taliban movement have established "very good" coordination on security issues, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"We have very good coordination, it has been established in different meanings of the word, at different levels," he said, answering a question about Moscow and Kabul's security coordination.

The diplomat added that the Russian leadership is "satisfied with the attention that the Afghan authorities are paying to ensuring the security of the Russian embassy."

On April 17, the Supreme Court of Russia granted the administrative claim of the Prosecutor General to suspend the ban on the activities of the Taliban movement in Russia. As noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the lifting of the terrorist status from the Taliban opens the way to establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, carried out in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.