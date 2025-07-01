Russian envoy urges unblocking Afghanistan’s assets frozen in the West

DOHA, July 1. /TASS/. The United States should unblock about $10 billion in Afghan assets, while Europe should return $2.5 billion, which "were deposited in a Swiss bank in accounts for humanitarian aid" to Kabul, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"We drew attention to the fact that Afghan problems cannot be solved by meetings, conferences and so on. Afghans need concrete assistance, not promises and analysis of existing problems," Kabulov said following consultations of working groups on Afghanistan, which were held in the Qatari capital of Doha under the auspices of the UN.

The diplomat noted that Moscow is acting "honestly and pragmatically" in the matter of supporting Kabul. He recalled that the delegations of Russia and Afghanistan at the business forum held in Kazan in May discussed "specific issues, not some ephemeral promises and beautiful words that sound like empty rhetoric in these circumstances."

"They talked about those projects in which Russia, taking into account its economic and other capabilities, can participate and help the Afghan people survive in this situation in which they have found themselves," Kabulov added.

On April 17, the Supreme Court of Russia granted the administrative claim of the Prosecutor General to suspend the ban on the activities of the Taliban movement in Russia. As noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the removal of the terrorist status from the Taliban opens the way to establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, carried out in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.