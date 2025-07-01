Russia interested in friendly ties with Armenia, stability in that country — MFA

PYATIGORSK, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in maintaining friendly relations with Yerevan for the sake of calm and lawfulness in Armenia, said Dmitry Masyuk, deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth Department of CIS countries.

"We are interested in maintaining friendly relations to preserve law and tranquility in that country," he said at the opening ceremony of the Gorchakov Foundation's education program called "Caucasus Dialogue."

According to the diplomat, Russia believes that "the period of political turbulence that the republic is going through, including the recent statements by the Armenian prime minister about preventing a coup attempt, is an internal matter of Armenia."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier said that law enforcement agencies had prevented a plan by "criminal oligarchic clergy" to destabilize the situation in the country and seize power.