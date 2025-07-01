Kremlin resolutely condemns Kiev regime’s strikes on Russian peaceful cities

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian strikes on Russian peaceful cities continue and the Kremlin resolutely condemns them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, commenting on attacks on Donetsk by Ukrainian troops.

"The Kiev regime continues striking peaceful cities, we resolutely condemn this. Our military is taking measures to minimize such risks," Peskov asserted.

On Monday, at 9:30 p.m. Moscow time (6:30 p.m. GMT), Ukrainian forces attacked the Voroshilovsky District of Donetsk with long-range air-launched missiles. Later, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and an enterprise in the city of Izhevsk in Russia’s Udmurtia were attacked with drones.