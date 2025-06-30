Russia presumes Armenia still CSTO member — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Given that Armenia has not withdrawn from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Moscow assumes it is still part of the organization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Armenia’s decision is purely sovereign. We proceed from the fact that Armenia did not withdraw from the organization, but as for the suspension or resumption of participation – well, again, we will be looking at Yerevan’s decisions," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Last year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO, saying it posed threats to the republic’s sovereignty.

Peskov noted that leaving the CSTO or participating in it is Yerevan’s sovereign decision, but noted that Armenia’s membership in the organization benefits it greatly. "In this case, it is totally Armenia’s sovereign decision. CSTO membership brings Armenia certain benefits, unambiguous benefits," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

According to him, the CSTO has consistently shown that it helps its members.

The CSTO is an international security organization currently comprising six countries – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.