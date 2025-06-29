Russian Armed Forces hit strike drone production shops — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian troops engaged a RADA radar of the Israel make, strike drone production shops and temporary stationing areas of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Tactical aviation, strike drones, rocket troops and artillery of battlegroups of Armed Forces of the Russian Federation engaged a RADA multifunctional radar of Israeli production, shops of production and assembly of strike drones and their storage areas, and temporary stationing points of armed units of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries in 133 areas," the ministry said.

An attack was made at night against installations of the Ukrainian defense industry sector and targets were engaged, the ministry noted.

Russian air defense shot down a Neptune missile and 102 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army, it added.