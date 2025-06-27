Russia renounces agreement with Sweden on exchanging information on nuclear facilities

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree renouncing an agreement with Stockholm on sharing information on nuclear installations.

"[I hereby decree] to renounce the agreement between the government of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the government of Sweden on immediate notifications of nuclear accidents and on information exchanges on nuclear facilities signed in Stockholm on January 13, 1988," the document reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to inform the Swedish side of the decision.