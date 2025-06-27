US crafting new relationship system in Middle East — Russian senator

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s campaign against Iran aims to establish a new Middle East relationship framework involving not just Israel but also key players "from influential monarchies," Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS in an op-ed reflecting on the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

"Trump’s plans seem to extend far beyond addressing Iran’s nuclear program. <...> Clearly, the US president’s objective isn’t some utopian Israeli victory over all enemies, but rather Washington’s decisive role in shaping a new relationship system in the Middle East that relies not only on Israel but also on key players from influential monarchies," Kosachev wrote.

The senator noted that Qatar’s selection as key mediator in the conflict was quite deliberate.

"This was exactly the meaning behind the recent comments by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who identified expanding the Abraham Accords as a key presidential goal. He hinted at imminent major announcements about new participant countries, including normalizing relations with states that ‘people might not have even thought about,’" Kosachev observed.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities (in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan), entering the conflict.

Following the operation in Iran, Israel opened the way for a "dramatic expansion of peace deals" with neighboring countries, most of them Arab, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.