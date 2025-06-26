Military conflicts in Ukraine, Iran two different animals — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Given how they started, the military conflicts in Ukraine and Iran are two different animals, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

According to him, recent attacks on Iran were unprovoked, while Russia’s special military operation was launched with objective justification.

"These are incomparable conflicts in their essence and in their nature," he said at a news briefing.

"The outbreak of the conflict, actually, and the Israeli attacks on Iran were absolutely not provoked," Peskov stated. "The precursors for the start of [Russia’s] special military operation [in Ukraine] are well known to everyone."