Turkmenistan could become platform for many talks — Lavrov

ASHGABAT, June 25. /TASS/. Turkmenistan could become a platform for various talks, considering its unique neutral status, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Turkmenistan <…> could become a platform for many talks, considering its unique status of permanent neutrality, which has been recognized unanimously three times by the UN," he said during an address to staff, faculty, and students at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Institute of International Relations.

Turkmenistan has foreign policy principles that are fully universal and can serve as a basis for negotiations between the parties, the minister added.