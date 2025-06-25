Parties to Iranian conflict recognize need to return to diplomacy — foreign minister

ASHGABAT, June 25. /TASS/. The parties involved in the Iran-Israel conflict are beginning to recognize the need to shift the situation back to a political and diplomatic path, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an address to staff, faculty, and students at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Institute of International Relations.

"We consistently advocate for an end to aggression and for all necessary measures to bring the situation surrounding Iran back onto a political and diplomatic track. We are now seeing signs that the parties - including those directly involved in the current crisis - are gradually beginning to acknowledge this undeniable truth," Lavrov stated.