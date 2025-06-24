Russia demands non-aligned, nuclear-weapon-free status for Ukraine — foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia insists that Ukraine, as required by the documents, maintain a non-aligned neutral status, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We insist that Ukraine's commitment to remain non-aligned is fully respected," he told the XI International Forum "Primakov Readings."

Lavrov said that Moscow "has never had any illusions about NATO." He said that even before the coup in Ukraine, Russia had said that "Ukraine must be committed to the principles on the basis of which it became independent," on the basis of which Russia recognized its independence. Lavrov quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying that Ukraine should have a "non-aligned neutral status and a nuclear-weapon-free status, as stated in the Declaration of Independence." The minister also drew attention to the aggressive nature of NATO, whose raison d'etre is "only to look for enemies," which it will now find in Russia.

Lavrov said that the European Union was "an economic union created to improve lives for the residents of European countries in a socio-economic sense." "We had nothing against it," Lavrov said, referring to Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU.

However, according to him, "since then there has been a radical transformation of the European Union. And this transformation into an aggressive military-political bloc continues, in fact, a branch, an appendage of NATO," the Russian minister stressed. He said that under a recent agreement between the EU and NATO "when NATO needs — and such plans are being announced - when it needs to move its troops and equipment to the east, then not the NATO members, but the EU members will be obliged to provide their territory. That is, they are directly involved in preparing for war against our country," Lavrov explained.

TASS is the general information partner of the Primakov Readings.