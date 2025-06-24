Russia, US now far from discussing strategic stability issues — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are currently not discussing issues of strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are far from substantive discussions with the Americans on the issues of strategic stability. However, when such conversations resume with the Americans and Europeans, who will change their minds, we must ensure our security without repeating past mistakes," the top diplomat said at the 11th Primakov Readings international scientific and expert forum.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that the US should radically change its policies regarding Russia to return to talks on strategic stability. According to the senior diplomat, as of now, there are no signs of even minimal change.

The Primakov Readings conference is an annual international scientific and expert forum. It discusses scenarios for the development of international relations and challenges in the sphere of international security, as well as new models of interaction between subjects of world politics. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.