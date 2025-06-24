Israel’s actions against Iran threaten to upend global security — top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. With its aggression against Iran, including assassinations of political figures, Israel destabilizes the region and potentially creates problems for global security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 11th Primakov Readings International Scientific and Expert Forum.

"Further destabilization of the Middle East, accompanied by methods like politically-motivated killings of military chiefs and scientists threaten to cause major shocks to global security, to the global economy, and especially to the regime for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

