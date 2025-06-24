Attacks on Iranian nuclear sites violate UN Charter, IAEA resolutions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities were delivered in gross violation of the UN Charter and resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum.

"The escalation of tensions in the Middle East following the Israeli and US aggression against Iran, including facilities associated with its peaceful nuclear program, was a blatant violation of the UN Charter, the IAEA Charter, and resolutions of the United Nations and the IAEA itself which underlines that attacks on peaceful nuclear sites should never take place, as required by well-recognized international law norms," Russia’s top diplomat emphasized.

"I think citing the right to self-defense shouldn’t confuse anyone because not a single fact or even a credible suspicion has been produced regarding theories that Iran either attacked or was preparing to attack Israel," Lavrov noted. "And by the way, international law does not condone preemptive use of force against a state that has not attacked [the country] seeking to use force," he added.

