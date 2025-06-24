In relations with the West 'trust but verify' not enough — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Moscow needs ironclad guarantees on Ukraine, because in the case of the West, "trust but verify" is not enough, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum of scholars and experts.

He stated, "To what extent can we truly trust the West? I believe that even former US President Ronald Reagan's principle of 'trust but verify' falls short." He elaborated, "Verification can take many forms. We might agree on specific mechanisms to monitor compliance with agreements. Intelligence services - both political and military - can play a crucial role in verification. As you know, the SVR (Foreign Intelligence Service - TASS) actively tracks actions that directly threaten Russia. However, we must carefully consider our options. Clear, ironclad guarantees regarding Ukraine are essential - guarantees that should be enshrined in a United Nations Security Council resolution. That said, I remain cautious; with the West, one can never be certain. The Security Council has already disregarded such guarantees multiple times."

Lavrov noted that the West has proven incapable of reaching an agreement "not for the first time in history."

"One of the most striking examples is the so-called Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, when Hitler needed to better prepare for war against the Soviet Union, which he did. Now, too, the Minsk agreements, which Germany, among others, guaranteed to sign, were also used to prepare for war against Russia," Lavrov added.

