Russia-US dialogue not easy to restore, but it is good for whole world — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that the path to restoring bilateral Russian-American dialogue is neither straightforward nor swift.

Speaking at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum of scholars and experts, he noted, "This process is certainly challenging. A glance at the current global landscape reveals the complexities involved in fostering this dialogue. While progress may be slow, perseverance and mutual responsibility for the world's future can yield significant benefits for all of humanity - particularly through proactive discussions and crisis prevention, especially amid the tensions we are witnessing today."

Primakov Readings is an annual international gathering of scholars and experts, dedicated to the legacy of Russian statesman and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov (1929-2015). The forum explores scenarios for international relations, challenges in global security, and innovative models of interaction among world political actors.

The forum has been held annually since 2015. TASS is the event's main media partner.