Kremlin expects date of new round of negotiations with Kiev this week

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The approximate dates of a new, third, round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations should be determined this week, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We expect some estimates for the third round this week," the Kremlin spokesman said. "It's hard to guess now, but some dates should appear."

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 2, when the parties exchanged draft memoranda on a peaceful settlement, and agreed on the exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead. Moscow handed over to Kiev about 6,000 bodies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow expects the dates of the next round of negotiations will be determined after June 22.