Serbia sends military suppiles to Kiev via intermediaries — Russian intelligence

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Belgrade is using intermediaries to export its military products to Ukraine, and has been seen upping its activity in this regard recently, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said.

"Kiev says that Serbian military-industrial complex enterprises, despite the increasing pressure on Belgrade from Moscow, are stepping up the export of military products to the zone of confrontation between the collective West and Russia. This has become possible in many ways due to the use of indirect supply schemes," the SVR said.

The press bureau reported that, according to incoming information, the Ukrainian military "is very grateful to Serbian manufacturers of weapons and ammunition for their contribution to maintaining the combat readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces."

The supply chain

According to the SVR, ammunition produced at Serbian defense enterprises, mainly for heavy long-range systems, "is sent in the interests of Ukraine to NATO countries in the form of complete sets of parts for assembly. This allows Kiev to formally receive at a later time not Serbian military products, but those assembled at the weapons factories in Western countries," the report says. " Ammunition is assembled and equipped primarily in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

"However, manufacturers in Serbia are well aware of the real consumers of their products and the fact that their missiles and shells will kill Russian military personnel and residents of Russian settlements."

The SVR said the Krusik plant in the Serbian city of Valjevo has recently sold several large batches of kits for assembling 122-mm Grad MLRS missiles to a Czech company. A Loznica defense company sent kits for the production of the same missiles, as well as 120-mm mines, to a Bulgarian company.

"Common faith united the Serbian and Russian peoples for many centuries and raised them to fight together against our enemies. It is regrettable that now these traditions of friendship and mutual assistance are being abandoned for the sake of greed and cowardly, opportunistic policies," the statement said.